The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR opened at $91.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12. The Timken has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,753. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.