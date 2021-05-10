The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 82,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.