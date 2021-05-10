The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. The Southern reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

The Southern stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 40,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.