The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.17. The stock had a trading volume of 311,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,347. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.