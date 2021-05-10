The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $214.00 at Robert W. Baird

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $214.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby stock opened at $182.83 on Thursday. The Middleby has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in The Middleby by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in The Middleby by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $642,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.