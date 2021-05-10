The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Lessened by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

