The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after buying an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $37.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

