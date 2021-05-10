The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1,239.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 146,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $339.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.30 and a 200-day moving average of $282.66. The company has a market cap of $365.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.