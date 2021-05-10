The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

