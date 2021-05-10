The Goldman Sachs Group Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $91.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.
Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $89.66 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94.
In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,083 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,857 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 66,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.