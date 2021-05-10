The Goldman Sachs Group Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $91.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $89.66 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,083 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,857 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 66,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

