The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €181.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €192.21 ($226.13).

Shares of MTX opened at €212.40 ($249.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a PE ratio of 47.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €201.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €198.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 12-month high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

