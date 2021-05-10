The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.38 ($75.75).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

