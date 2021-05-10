The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.230-2.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

