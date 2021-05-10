The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

COO stock opened at $404.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

