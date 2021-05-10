The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.840-3.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CC opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CC shares. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.