The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Chemours by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Chemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Chemours by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Chemours by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 568,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC opened at $34.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CC. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

