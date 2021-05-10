The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

SCHW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.86. 348,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,484. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 16,433 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $1,160,498.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.