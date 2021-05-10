The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Shares of BA opened at $235.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.24. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.