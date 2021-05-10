The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 33.2% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 174,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,439,000 after buying an additional 43,496 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $235.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.24. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

