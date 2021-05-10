The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.28

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.28 and last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

