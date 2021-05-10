The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 1.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after buying an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after acquiring an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after acquiring an additional 595,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.99. 35,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,886. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

