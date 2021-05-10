The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Financial Analysis

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get The AZEK alerts:

This table compares The AZEK and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AZEK N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries -5.15% -16.48% -6.05%

94.4% of The AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The AZEK and Forward Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The AZEK 1 4 13 1 2.74 Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

The AZEK currently has a consensus target price of $44.22, suggesting a potential downside of 11.98%. Given The AZEK’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The AZEK and Forward Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AZEK $899.26 million 8.65 -$122.23 million $0.59 85.15 Forward Industries $34.48 million 0.70 -$1.77 million ($0.12) -20.25

Forward Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The AZEK. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The AZEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The AZEK beats Forward Industries on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The AZEK Company Inc. offers its products under the brand names of Celtec, Playboard, Seaboard, Flametec, Designboard, Cortec, Sanatec, Scranton Products, Aria Partitions, Eclipse Partitions, Hiny Hiders, Tufftec Lockers, and Duralife Lockers. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.