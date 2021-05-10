The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells $1,012,800.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00.

The AZEK stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 85.15.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

