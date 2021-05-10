TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $40.20

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.20, but opened at $38.83. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 3,297 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after buying an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $66,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

