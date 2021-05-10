TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

TFSL stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

