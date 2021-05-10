Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.35.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,750 shares of company stock worth $10,827,183. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $1,377,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.