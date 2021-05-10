Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 598 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,458,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $396.98. 1,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,563. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.91 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.04. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

