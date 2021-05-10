Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 12,938 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.