Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.86. 7,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,399. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.