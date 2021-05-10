Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $22.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $649.46. The company had a trading volume of 286,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,869,430. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.66 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.00. The stock has a market cap of $625.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.