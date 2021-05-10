Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 976,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,220 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tenable were worth $35,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Tenable by 575.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 435,650 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,148,886.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $713,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,705.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,568 shares of company stock worth $15,843,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

