Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

TPX stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $39.65. 21,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

