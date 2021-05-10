TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) released its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Get TELUS alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.