Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Teleflex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Teleflex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $412.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.47 and a 200 day moving average of $395.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

