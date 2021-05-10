TD Securities Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$5.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVI. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.51. 160,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.74.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million. Research analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.