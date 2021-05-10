TD Securities Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.81.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$14.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$8.60 and a 12-month high of C$14.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.