TD Securities Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to $16.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CROMF. Scotiabank upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.