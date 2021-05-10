TCF National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,287 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $186.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

