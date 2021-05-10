TCF National Bank Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TCF National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

