TCF National Bank Cuts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.