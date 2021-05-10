TCF National Bank Boosts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after buying an additional 338,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 168,390 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.