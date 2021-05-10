Tattooed Chef (TTCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Tattooed Chef has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.