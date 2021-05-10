Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,796 shares of company stock worth $1,239,528. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.