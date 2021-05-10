Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after buying an additional 128,710 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $120,468,000 after buying an additional 155,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $105,983,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

