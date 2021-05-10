Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$50 million.
Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $6.69 on Monday. Taoping has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.
About Taoping
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.