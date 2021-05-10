Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $6.69 on Monday. Taoping has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

