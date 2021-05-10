Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post sales of $487.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.70 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. 645,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

