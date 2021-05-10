Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Summit Insights to “Hold”

Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $130.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $2,234,075 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

