Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIOVF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BIOVF stock remained flat at $$15.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.