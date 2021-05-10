SVB Leerink Trims Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Target Price to $260.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.80.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.65 and its 200 day moving average is $246.73.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

