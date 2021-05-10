Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $2,569,450.03 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $15,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.